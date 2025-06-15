Circle CEO: Stablecoins will soon have their “iPhone moment” PANews 2025/06/15 14:23

PANews reported on June 15 that Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire emphasized on the X platform that stablecoins are the most useful form of currency ever. “We have not yet reached the ‘iPhone moment’ when developers around the world will realize the power and opportunities of programmable digital currencies on the Internet, just as they saw the unlocking of programmable mobile devices. It will come soon.”