A whale withdrew about $4.48 million of ENA from Bytbit 1 hour ago PANews 2025/06/15 10:41

ENA $0.2699 -3.64% LENS $0.002805 -4.39%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale withdrew 15.15 million ENA from Bytbit an hour ago, worth about 4.48 million US dollars.