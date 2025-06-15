Ripple and SEC Seek to End XRP Dispute—Lawyer Sees 70% Chance Judge Will Approve Request

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 09:10
TOP Network
TOP$0.0001366-8.93%
Ripple
XRP$2.2393-0.67%
Octavia
VIA$0.0212+0.95%

A top crypto lawyer predicts a 70% chance the court will approve Ripple and the SEC’s request to dissolve a key injunction and resolve financial penalties.

Ripple and SEC Request Injunction Relief—Deaton Predicts 70% Chance Court Will Approve

Attorney and crypto advocate John E. Deaton stated on June 13 via social media platform X that in the ongoing legal dispute over XRP between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Judge Analisa Torres may grant the company’s request for relief.

Ripple and the SEC jointly submitted a motion seeking an indicative ruling to dissolve a civil injunction that currently restricts access to $125 million in escrowed penalties. Under the proposed terms, $50 million would be directed to the SEC, while the remaining $75 million would return to Ripple. The motion reflects a collaborative effort to conclude the long-running conflict over XRP and aims to resolve outstanding legal and financial uncertainties. Deaton stated:

The lawyer expressed disappointment that Ripple’s legal team did not more directly acknowledge the broader context of SEC enforcement conduct, including a recent appellate ruling labeling previous SEC actions as “arbitrary and capricious,” and the Debt Box case, where SEC attorneys were sanctioned.

He noted that in Ripple’s case, Judge Sarah Netburn previously criticized the SEC’s attorneys for having “lacked faithful allegiance to the law.” He anticipated arguments citing legislative developments like CLARITY Act or GENIUS Act to underscore the changing regulatory landscape.

Deaton asserted that Ripple might have been better served by highlighting the potential competitive disadvantage it faces if an injunction persists, particularly as banking partners and counterparties might favor firms such as Circle that operate without such legal encumbrances. He concluded that the submission appeared to hinge on the political shift in leadership, summarizing the legal brief’s implied message as: “Look judge, elections have consequences, and this is one of them.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
U Coin
U$0.0122-1.77%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018003-8.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.843-0.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:34
An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, independent miner "Solo CK" successfully mined Bitcoin block #903883. The block contains 3,949 transactions, and the block reward plus
Bitcoin
BTC$108,960.01+0.07%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.24722-0.52%
LENS
LENS$0.002867-3.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 09:37
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million

PANews reported on July 3 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 2, Eastern Time) was US$408 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000001213-0.08%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013656+1.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/03 12:04

Trending News

More

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million

Boshi Fund is suspected of planning stable currency business and publishing related job recruitment

Ripple applies for national banking license and Fed master account