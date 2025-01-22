OSL Trading Hours: Trump's inauguration triggers $1.28 billion in liquidations, analysts optimistic about BTC breaking $110,000

2025/01/22 11:03
Bitcoin
OFFICIAL TRUMP
1. Market observation

Keywords: Trump, ETH, BTC

On January 20, 2025, on the eve of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, Bitcoin broke through $109,000 to set a record high. It is worth noting that Trump-related organizations have shown a strong interest in cryptocurrencies. His family project World Liberty Financial purchased millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin a few hours before the inauguration. After taking office, Trump's World Liberty Organization invested an additional $47 million in Bitcoin.

However, Trump did not mention Bitcoin in his inaugural speech, which unexpectedly caused market shocks and led to liquidations of up to $1.28 billion in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin traders reacted cautiously to this and generally waited to see whether President Trump would issue an executive order in favor of BTC. Although Bitcoin briefly pulled back to $99,000, analysts are still optimistic about its future performance and expect it to break through $110,000 to set a new high.

Meanwhile, the Ethereum ecosystem is also developing actively. The Ethereum Foundation is exploring new options for ETH staking as a payment method, and has taken an important step in supporting the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem by transferring $165 million in ETH to establish a multi-signature wallet. Despite the Foundation's active actions, Ethereum prices still fell by 2% due to weakening demand. However, market experts remain optimistic about its prospects, predicting that Ethereum prices are expected to reach $14,000 by the end of 2025.

It is worth mentioning that El Salvador continues to stick to its cryptocurrency strategy and continues to increase its holdings of Bitcoin. This move has triggered market speculation that the price of Bitcoin may break through the $150,000 mark.

2. Key data (as of 10:10 HKT on January 22)

  • S&P 500: 6,049.24 (+2.85% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,756.78 (+2.31% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.591% (+1.50 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 108.12 (-0.32% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $105,908 (+13.38% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $82.18 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,334.99 (-0.29% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $30.88 billion

3. ETF flows (January 21 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$140.64 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$18.11 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

  • Second-hand housing sales (January 24, 23:00)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.15 million units / Expected: 4.16 million units

5. Hot News

MARA Holdings CEO: Working to bring the strategic Bitcoin reserve program to all 50 states and the federal government

The Hong Kong Legislative Council has reviewed the Stablecoin Bill for the first time, and a licensed stored value payment tool company has participated in the sandbox

Circle has minted 2.5 billion USDC on Solana in the past 4 days

Trump's second son: Now is the best time to invest in the United States, betting on cryptocurrencies and other fields

The U.S. government's Department of Efficiency updates its website logo, changing from the Dogecoin logo to another dog illustration

Trump: Signed pardon for Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht

Trump responds to coin issuance: I don’t know much about TRUMP coin, I just know that I launched it

Trump: OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle will invest $500 billion in artificial intelligence

US SEC launches cryptocurrency task force to develop regulatory framework

Kenya proposes law requiring digital asset businesses to have local offices

Circle acquires Hashnote to enter asset tokenization market

Bitstamp plans to launch regulated crypto derivatives trading service in Europe

KULR adds $8 million to Bitcoin investment, total holdings reach 510

Genius Group purchased an additional $5 million in Bitcoin, increasing its reserves to a total of 420

MicroStrategy purchased 11,000 additional Bitcoins, with a total value of approximately $1.1 billion

Vitalik responds to Ethereum Foundation controversy: I have the decision-making power, and social media pressure is harmful to the development environment

A whale bought 7,000 SOL of ZACHXBT at an average price of $0.04043, making a profit of over $620,000

The market value of the fake Barron Trump token once reached $72.78 million and then plummeted by 99%. The related X account has been frozen

Matrixport: If Bitcoin can hold the current key support level, it still has significant upside potential in the short term

Trump family crypto project WLFI has spent a total of $220 million to buy 7 tokens, with a current loss of $9.4 million

Linea: 476,000 Sybil attack addresses found, no airdrops will be provided

Mark Cuban considers creating meme coin, sales proceeds will go to the U.S. Treasury

Utah lawmaker proposes strategic Bitcoin reserve legislation

Trump's speech ends without mentioning cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin
Moonveil
Ambire Wallet
Share
OFFICIAL TRUMP
Share
Ribbit
Share
