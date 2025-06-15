Crypto VC funding: IREN’s $550m convertible offering, Hypernative’s $40m raise

Crypto.news
2025/06/15 05:08
VinuChain
VC$0.00735+0.13%

Crypto funding surged to nearly $709 million during the week of June 8-14, 2025, with a massive $550 million private placement by IREN leading the charge.

Venture capital activity remained robust across the sector, particularly in infrastructure, with funding rounds spanning from pre-seed to Series B.

Startups like Hypernative, Yupp, Turnkey, and OneBalance also drew substantial investments, reflecting sustained investor confidence in crypto infrastructure and application-layer innovation despite broader market volatility.

Here’s what we tracked, using data from Cryptofundraising:

IREN (ex Iris Energy)

  • Raised $550 million through private placement of convertible senior notes
  • IREN has raised $863 million so far

Hypernative

  • Secured $40 million in a Series B round
  • The investment was backed by TenEleven, Ballistic Ventures, and Stepstone
  • Hypernative has raised $65 million so far

Yupp

  • Yupp raised $33 million in a Seed round
  • Investors include a16z crypto, Coinbase Ventures, and Kunal Shah

Turnkey

  • Gathered $30 million in a Series B round
  • The investment was backed by Bain Capital Crypto, Sequoia, and Lightspeed Faction
  • Turnkey has raised $52.5 million so far
https://twitter.com/turnkeyhq/status/1932030967188996348

Noah

  • Noah raised $22 million in a Seed round
  • Investors include LocalGlobe, Felix Capital, and FJ Labs

OneBalance

  • Secured $20 million in a Series A round
  • Backed by Cyber Fund, Blockchain Capital, and Mirana Ventures
  • OneBalance has raised $25 million so far

Projects < $11 Million

  • TYB (Try Your Best); $11 million in a Series A round
  • OpenTrade; $7 million in an Unknown round
  • NuConstruct; $6 million in a Seed round
  • Soon (Solana Optimistic Network); $5 million in an unknown round
  • Rise Labs; $4 million in a Strategic round
  • Orange Cap Games (Vibes); $3.5 million in a Seed round
  • Towns Protocol; $3.3 million in a Public sale
  • Silhouette; $3 million in a Pre-seed round
  • Hey Anon; $144,000 in an unknown round

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

PANews July 4 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill promoted by President Trump with 218 votes
U Coin
U$0.0122-1.77%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018003-8.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.843-0.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:34
An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, independent miner "Solo CK" successfully mined Bitcoin block #903883. The block contains 3,949 transactions, and the block reward plus
Bitcoin
BTC$108,960.01+0.07%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.24722-0.52%
LENS
LENS$0.002867-3.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/04 09:37
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million

PANews reported on July 3 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 2, Eastern Time) was US$408 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000001213-0.08%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013656+1.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/03 12:04

Trending News

More

U.S. House of Representatives votes to pass "Big and Beautiful" bill

An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million

Boshi Fund is suspected of planning stable currency business and publishing related job recruitment

Ripple applies for national banking license and Fed master account