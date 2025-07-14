Last week, global listed companies bought a net of $628 million in BTC, and Strategy resumed buying

By: PANews
2025/07/14 20:18
Bitcoin
BTC$112,078.06-7.91%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000767-2.50%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to SoSoValue data, as of July 14, 2025 Eastern Time, the total weekly net inflow of Bitcoin allocation by global listed companies (excluding mining companies) last week was US$628 million. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) restarted Bitcoin purchases last week, with a total investment of US$472.5 million, increasing its holdings by 4,225 Bitcoins at a price of $111,827, bringing its total holdings to 601,550. Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, has continued to increase its holdings for five consecutive weeks, investing US$93.6 million last week and increasing its holdings by 797 Bitcoins at a price of $117,451, bringing its total holdings to 16,352.

Another five companies had new purchases last week, three of which increased their holdings by more than $10 million. The Smarter Web, a British digital advertising company, invested $29.1 million to increase its holdings by 275 bitcoins at a price of $105,837, bringing its total holdings to 1,275 bitcoins; Remixpoint, a Japanese listed company, invested $13.89 million to increase its holdings by 116.72 bitcoins at a price of $118,993, bringing its total holdings to 1,168.28 bitcoins; KULR, a US technology company, invested $10 million to increase its holdings by 90 bitcoins at a price of $111,111, bringing its total holdings to 1,021 bitcoins; ANAP, a Japanese clothing company, invested $5.21 million to increase its holdings by 44.56 bitcoins at a price of $116,918, bringing its total holdings to 229.23 bitcoins; Blockchain Group, a French Web3 service company, invested $3.23 million to increase its holdings by 29 bitcoins at a price of $109,733, bringing its total holdings to 1,933 bitcoins.

On July 9, Japanese listed company Remixpoint announced the launch of a 31.5 billion yen (about 215 million US dollars) financing plan. The funds will be used entirely to purchase Bitcoin. The short-term goal is to increase Bitcoin holdings from the current 1,168 to 3,000. Remixpoint also announced that it will use Bitcoin to pay the salary of the new CEO Yoshihiko Takahashi in the future. This is the first time that a Japanese listed company has adopted such a salary structure.

As of press time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) included in the statistics hold a total of 672,590 bitcoins, with a current market value of approximately US$81.9 billion, accounting for 3.38% of the total market value of Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Ripple (XRP) наразі торгується за ціною $2,73, із зниженням на 1,98% за останні 24 години. Хоча відбулося падіння, обсяг торгівлі зріс на 7,97% до $5,91 мільярда, що свідчить про покращення участі на ринку. Збільшення обсягу вказує на те, що трейдери все ще працюють, незважаючи на зниження цін. Джерело: […]
Ripple
XRP$2.3339-16.97%
BULLS
BULLS$741.12+0.44%
Overtake
TAKE$0.22128-16.98%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/11 06:00
Share
Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

TLDR: ETF Solana від Canary зберігає всі винагороди за стейкінг, пропонуючи іншу структуру комісій, ніж конкуренти. ETF має коефіцієнт витрат 0,50%, нижчий ніж у Bitwise, але без утримання частки від стейкінгу. Відстеження ціни Solana може бути складним через те, що винагороди за стейкінг не включені в коефіцієнт витрат. Поправка №6 показує, що ETF наближається до схвалення SEC для [...] Публікація Canary подає шосту поправку для ETF Solana з унікальною структурою стейкінгу вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
MAY
MAY$0.03145-15.61%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000924-40.84%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:15
Share
Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Розробники випустили нове оновлення для альткоїна, який нещодавно став відомим через атаку, якої він зазнав. Продовжити читання: Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, якої він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004007-0.32%
Major
MAJOR$0.08146-31.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 04:39
Share

Trending News

More

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Morgan Stanley розширює доступ до криптовалют для всіх клієнтів