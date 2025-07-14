Decentralized lending protocol Aave net deposits exceed $50 billion

By: PANews
2025/07/14 18:37
DeFi
DEFI$0.001453-14.02%
AaveToken
AAVE$225.01-17.90%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000767-2.50%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01481-28.86%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, the net deposit of decentralized lending protocol Aave exceeded US$50 billion, becoming the first DeFi project to achieve this milestone. The data counts the total collateral assets minus outstanding loans in 34 on-chain markets. Its founder said that traditional financial institutions are increasingly using the protocol as lending infrastructure. This breakthrough is in line with the overall recovery of DeFi. Data shows that the total locked-in volume (TVL) of the DeFi industry has approached US$120 billion for the first time since December 2024, of which Ethereum on-chain lending business is dominant, with a locked-in value of more than US$63 billion. DefiLlama shows that DefiLlama's data shows that Aave's locked-in volume reached US$29 billion, almost half of that amount. It is reported that Aave's governance community is supporting multiple upgrade plans, including "Aave V4" aimed at introducing account abstraction and native real-world asset vaults. Related proposals also include support for Bitcoin Layer2 network assets and the expansion of Aave's stablecoin GHO to more blocks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Інтернет обіцяв зв'язок, але приніс спостереження. Кожен клік, покупка та транзакція створює профіль, яким володіють корпорації, а не користувачі. [...] Допис Доведення з нульовим розголошенням Білий список скоро з'явиться: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої купівлі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002804-10.01%
SOON
SOON$0.887+3.77%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000962-38.45%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Solana (SOL) зросла на 2% до $218 на тлі очікувань щодо кількох майбутніх запусків ETF. Аналітики вважають, що ринок готується до напливу інституційних продуктів, які можуть змінити простір альткоїнів. Існує кілька заявок, включаючи одну подану Bitwise, які мають величезний імпульс напередодні важливих жовтневих дедлайнів. [...] Публікація "Ажіотаж навколо Solana ETF зростає — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів" вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.002379-34.58%
Solana
SOL$188.99-14.66%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02143-9.73%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Розробники випустили нове оновлення для альткоїна, який нещодавно став відомим через атаку, якої він зазнав. Продовжити читання: Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, якої він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004006+0.15%
Major
MAJOR$0.08028-32.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 04:39
Share

Trending News

More

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Morgan Stanley розширює доступ до криптовалют для всіх клієнтів