Metaplanet strengthens Bitcoin portfolio with $94 million amid market pump

The Japanese top corporate Bitcoin holder is doubling down on its treasury strategy with another major buy.

On July 14, 2025, the Tokyo-based investment company announced the acquisition of an additional 797 Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately $93.6 million. The purchase was made at an average price of $117,451 per bitcoin, further solidifying the company’s aggressive Bitcoin-centered treasury strategy.

Metaplanet’s latest buy brings its total Bitcoin holdings to 16,352 BTC, with a total acquisition cost of approximately $1.64 billion at an average purchase price of $100,191 per bitcoin. According to its CEO Simon Gerovich, the firm has achieved a 435.9% BTC yield so far in 2025.

The 797 BTC purchase comes as the investment firm picks up its buying pace this month, coming on the heels of a $238 million acquisition just last week. CEO Gerovich noted in a recent interview that the Metaplanet’s mission is to accumulate as much BTC as possible, before proceeding to the second phase of its two-stage strategy.

“We need to accumulate as much bitcoin as we can to get to a point where we’ve reached escape velocity and it just makes it very difficult for others to catch up,” said the CEO.

Once the accumulation phase is complete, the firm plans to use its BTC reserves as collateral to raise capital from lenders and acquire profitable, cash-flowing businesses that align with its mission.

So far, Metaplanet’s strategy is paying off. Surging trading volume has turned the firm into one of Japan’s top stock market performers this year, outpacing major names like Toyota Motor and Sony Group. CEO Gerovich also noted that the company’s rising valuation has put it on the global radar, a major turnaround from its former identity as a struggling hotel management firm.

While sizeable, Metaplanet’s current stash still sits well below its long-term goal. Currently the fifth largest corporate holder of the asset, the firm aims to acquire 100,000 BTC by 2026 year-end, and ultimately 1% of Bitcoin’s total circulating supply by 2027.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has been on a parabolic rise over the past week. The crypto market king has been setting new all-time highs and trades slightly above $122,000 at the time of writing.