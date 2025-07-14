CoinShares: Digital asset funds received $3.7 billion in inflows last week, the second-highest weekly inflow in history By: PANews 2025/07/14 16:35

PANews reported on July 14 that according to the latest report from CoinShares, digital asset investment products recorded an inflow of $3.7 billion last week, the second highest weekly inflow in history, and total assets under management (AuM) exceeded the $200 billion mark for the first time, reaching $211 billion. Bitcoin and Ethereum performed outstandingly, with Bitcoin inflows of $2.7 billion, pushing its AuM to $179.5 billion, accounting for 54% of the total AuM of gold ETPs. Ethereum has recorded capital inflows for 12 consecutive weeks, with an inflow of $990 million last week, the fourth highest in history. Among other assets, XRP had an outflow of $104 million, the largest weekly outflow, while Solana attracted a strong inflow of $92.6 million. ETP trading volume also reached $29 billion, twice the average weekly trading volume this year.