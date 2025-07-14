K33 once again increased his holdings by 36 BTC, bringing his total holdings to 121 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/14 17:02

BTC $111,866.16 -8.08%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to official news, Bitcoin asset management company K33 purchased another 36 bitcoins for approximately 42.8 million Swedish kronor and currently holds a total of 121 bitcoins.