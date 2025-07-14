GM Vietnam 2025: SSID and Kyros Ventures to host Vietnam Blockchain Week in Hanoi to build Southeast Asia’s Web3 super hub

Vietnam Blockchain Week is fully upgraded

Following two successful events in 2023 and 2024, GM Vietnam - Vietnam Blockchain Week will usher in a new chapter in 2025 with a larger scale and higher goals, focusing on the power of the next generation of technology innovators in Southeast Asia.

An important sign of this upgrade is the strategic cooperation between SSI Digital (SSID) and Kyros Ventures. SSI Digital is the digital asset department of SSI Securities, the largest securities company in Vietnam, and Kyros Ventures is the founding organizer of GM Vietnam. The two parties merged the two brands of "GM Vietnam" and "Vietnam Tech Impact Summit (VTIS)" to create a unified flagship event: GM Vietnam - Vietnam Blockchain Week .

In 2025, GM Vietnam will move to Hanoi for the first time and will be held at the National Convention Center from August 1st to 2nd. Hanoi, as the political and cultural center of Vietnam, is an ideal stage for this conference. In line with Vietnam's recent breakthroughs in digital asset regulation and rapid market growth, this conference provides all parties with an opportunity to connect strategies and accelerate innovation.

Thuat Nguyen (Zane), Founder and CEO of Kyros Ventures and Head of GM Vietnam Organizer, said:

“We are excited to kick off the third edition of GM Vietnam, now fully transformed into Vietnam Blockchain Week, with the vision of making it the top Web3 and blockchain event in Southeast Asia. Hanoi is the perfect stage to connect the region’s next generation of innovators with global leaders.”

The conference received support from more than 50 sponsors, more than 150 strategic partners, more than 200 media and the global technology community, reflecting the industry's long-term confidence in Vietnam's development into a digital power.

Two days of high-intensity innovation feast

The two-day Vietnam Blockchain Week 2025 will feature core activities covering a wide range of topics, providing opportunities for learning, communication, and networking, and inviting the most influential guests in the industry to share their views.

1/ 200+ global speakers, 100+ cutting-edge topics

More than 200 founders, industry experts, venture capital representatives and policymakers will have in-depth discussions on hot topics such as DeFi, GameFi, DePIN, RWA, AI integration, blockchain infrastructure and regulatory framework. Participants will have the opportunity to directly listen to the core voices of building a decentralized future.

2/ Upgrade Web3 experience

More than 40 interactive booths will showcase breakthrough products and practical applications in the fields of blockchain, AI and fintech. With more than 12,000 attendees expected, the exhibition site will become a meeting point for creativity, opportunities and real-time technology experiences.

One of the highlights of the conference is the Vietnam Aptos Hackathon Finals , which will recognize the most innovative developers in the region. At the same time, the international Web3 e-sports competition will also be held simultaneously to create a vibrant community interaction scene.

3/ Physical social network

In addition to the formal conference, GM Vietnam will also hold a variety of side events, investor matchmaking and afterparty activities. Through these activities, project parties can connect with capital, entrepreneurial teams can find talents, and users can directly communicate with products and teams that shape the digital future.

4/ Explore Vietnamese culture

GM Vietnam is not only a technology conference, but also a window to local culture. Participants will deeply experience the daily rhythm of Hanoi through food, art, heritage attractions and city life, and feel the unique blend of technological innovation and traditional culture.

Ticket Information

GM Vietnam 2025 has 3 ticket types:

Standard Ticket (Free) Participate in the two-day main venue, workshops and various activities Conference Welcome Pack

Professional Ticket ($149) Includes all benefits of Standard ticket Priority check-in channel Afterparty Tickets

Premium Ticket ($499) Includes all benefits of Professional ticket Two-day lunch VIP dinner invitation on the eve of the conference Exclusive access to the VIP lounge area Specially customized VIP welcome package

Ticket purchase link: https://gmvietnam.io/get-tickets

New developments in digital asset regulation will be discussed in depth at GM Vietnam

The Vietnamese government has recently made important progress in digital asset regulation, demonstrating its determination to establish a clear industry legal framework and promote industrial development.

In October 2024, the government released the National Blockchain Technology Development Strategy, which is scheduled to be implemented in 2025. It aims to strengthen the country's infrastructure and promote Vietnam to become a regional leader in blockchain technology applications.

Since the end of 2024, the National Assembly has begun to review the Digital Technology Industry Law, clarifying the legal definition of digital assets and proposing to pilot digital asset trading platforms in major financial centers such as Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.

The government also issued a directive requiring the establishment of a comprehensive legal framework for digital assets, including virtual assets and service providers, by May 2025.

These regulatory updates will form a key discussion topic at Vietnam Blockchain Week 2025, providing attendees with first-hand information on Vietnam’s rapidly changing legal and policy environment.

About SSI Digital (SSID)

Founded in 2022, SSI Digital focuses on high-end technology research and development in the fields of finance, securities and enterprise digital transformation. Committed to leading the digital economy and technological innovation in Vietnam and the region, SSID continues to promote technological progress, provide excellent technology solutions, connect enterprises and customers, shape market trends, and help Vietnam enhance its competitiveness in the global digital transformation.

Learn more: https://www.ssi.com.vn

About Kyros Ventures

Since 2020, Kyros Ventures, as a pioneer in blockchain and digital asset innovation, has been committed to providing all-round support to early-stage projects, helping them expand their influence, increase their market share and establish industry credibility in Vietnam, one of the world's most promising emerging markets.

Learn more: https://kyros.ventures