LianLian Digital's stock price closed up 23.51%. It had announced that it planned to raise funds to develop blockchain technology in the payment field. By: PANews 2025/07/14 16:30

According to PANews on July 14, Lianlian Digital (02598), a Hong Kong-listed company, closed up 23.51%, reaching a high of HK$14.2. According to previous news, LianLian Digital plans to raise approximately HK$394 million for the application of blockchain technology in the payment field.