“Insider Brother” @qwatio’s short positions were forced to close twice in a row, and his $210 million position was liquidated By: PANews 2025/07/14 12:16

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Yu Jin, the "insider brother" @qwatio's short position was forced to close by $210 million in one and a half hours, and now only has $58 million in positions and $1.58 million in margin. Previously, he had accumulated a profit of $26 million, but he has basically lost it all due to two short sales: the last time he lost $16.27 million, and this time he lost another $8.46 million. Currently, he almost only holds BTC short orders, and has transferred all the margin into this position. The cost price of BTC short orders has risen to $121,176, and all his hopes are pinned on this order.