USDC Treasury just destroyed 51 million USDC By: PANews 2025/07/14 11:26

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Whale Alert monitoring , at 11:22 Beijing time, USDC Treasury had just destroyed 51,000,000 USDC on the Ethereum chain , with an amount of approximately US$50,989,902.