A user accidentally destroyed 10 million $PUMP tokens By: PANews 2025/07/14 09:30

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , someone accidentally destroyed 10 million $PUMP tokens worth $ 75,000 when cleaning up airdropped junk coins. Lookonchain reminds people not to destroy tokens in their wallets at will unless they fully understand the operation.