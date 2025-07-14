Grok AI officially lands on Tesla's in-car system

By: PANews
2025/07/14 08:58
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Tesla's official website, Grok, an artificial intelligence assistant developed by xAI , has begun to be pushed to eligible Tesla vehicles. The new US version of the car delivered from July 12 will be equipped with this function as standard. Users can wake up Grok through the in-car application or long press the steering wheel voice button to achieve natural language dialogue and choose from a variety of personality styles, such as storytelling, insanity, NSFW , argumentative, children's stories, sexy, therapist and "unbridled mode". Currently, Grok only supports Model S/3/X/Y and Cybertruck equipped with AMD infotainment processors and running software version 2025.26 and above. This feature was launched in Beta version and does not support direct control of vehicle functions such as navigation and air conditioning. All user conversations will be anonymized by xAI to protect privacy. Currently, car owners do not need a Grok account or subscription to enable Grok on their vehicles.

