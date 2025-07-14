Telegram launches new video ad banner format By: PANews 2025/07/14 07:58

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Telegram Info, Telegram has recently launched a bottom advertising banner in channel videos, which is a text block with a maximum length of 160 characters. The ad appears 5 seconds after the video is played, can be hidden after 9 seconds, and automatically closes after 30 seconds. The interval between repeated appearances must not be less than 2 minutes. Currently, it is only available for channel videos and must be purchased through an advertising agency.