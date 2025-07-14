Cathie Wood: Ethereum Foundation continues to work hard in the areas of scalability and privacy By: PANews 2025/07/14 07:32

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Cointelegraph, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood said that the Ethereum Foundation has taken the right steps in scalability and privacy to maintain its leading position in the institutional field.