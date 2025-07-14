How bad did James Wynn lose? Combined crypto balance plummets

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/14 01:30
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0002407-23.80%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02493+4.09%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000258-17.04%

Prominent crypto trader James Wynn has deactivated his X account after his combined cryptocurrency wallet balance collapsed to just $10,176.

This drop is almost a 99% loss from his estimated $100 million holdings earlier in 2025.

Wynn changed his X profile bio to “broke” before deleting the account entirely. Searches for his handle now return an error message stating “This account doesn’t exist.”

Massive liquidations destroy portfolio

Wynn built his reputation through extreme leverage positions on HyperLiquid, often using 40x leverage while betting against market sentiment.

His aggressive approach initially generated substantial profits, but losses ultimately eliminated his wealth.

In May, Wynn’s $100 million Bitcoin (BTC) long position was liquidated. This occurred when the BTC price dropped below $105,000, resulting in a loss of 949 BTC from his account. He attempted recovery by opening another $100 million position but suffered near-total losses again.

The trader’s downfall accelerated through repeated attempts to recover losses with increasingly risky positions.

Following his initial losses, Wynn appealed to the cryptocurrency community for financial assistance. At least 24 different wallet addresses sent funds attempting to help the trader recover his positions.

Despite community support, the donations proved insufficient to restore Wynn’s trading capital or prevent further liquidations. His remaining balance of $10,176 is just a fraction of the assistance received from supporters.

Wynn also posted about his poor risk management practices before stepping down from X. “I’m effectively gambling,” he admitted. He also described his approach as fundamentally flawed rather than strategic trading.

Cautionary tale

Wynn’s story shows the extreme risks associated with high-leverage cryptocurrency trading, particularly during volatile market periods.

His 40x leverage amplified both gains and losses, creating unsustainable position sizes relative to his capital base.

Professional traders typically recommend risking no more than 1-2% of capital per trade. Wynn’s public downfall serves as a warning to retail traders drawn to leverage trading platforms that promise quick profits.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Незважаючи на те, що недавнє зростання, здається, ненадовго знизилося, ціна Ethereum все ще знаходиться на висхідній траєкторії, демонструючи свою стійкість як потужного цифрового активу. На даний момент криптосектор проходить через вирішальний зсув, і ETH, який колись розглядався як просто цифровий актив, тепер вважається ідеальним вибором для […]
Ethereum
ETH$3,837.4-12.13%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00426+0.70%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Інтернет обіцяв зв'язок, але приніс спостереження. Кожен клік, покупка та транзакція створює профіль, яким володіють корпорації, а не користувачі. [...] Допис Доведення з нульовим розголошенням Білий список скоро з'явиться: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої купівлі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002755-11.47%
SOON
SOON$0.893+4.57%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000925-40.59%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Solana (SOL) зросла на 2% до $218 на тлі очікувань щодо кількох майбутніх запусків ETF. Аналітики вважають, що ринок готується до напливу інституційних продуктів, які можуть змінити простір альткоїнів. Існує кілька заявок, включаючи одну подану Bitwise, які мають величезний імпульс напередодні важливих жовтневих дедлайнів. [...] Публікація "Ажіотаж навколо Solana ETF зростає — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів" вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.002421-33.48%
Solana
SOL$188.12-14.80%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02124-10.53%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Morgan Stanley розширює доступ до криптовалют для всіх клієнтів