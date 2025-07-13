MEET48's "WEB3.0 Annual Global Idol Popularity Contest" announced its interim report. As of the interim report, it had earned 26.4 million IDOLs, accounting for 0.55% of the total supply.

By: PANews
2025/07/13 20:28
MEET48
Sleepless AI
PANews reported on July 13 that MEET48, the world's first Web3.0 AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and fan economy ecological community focusing on the entertainment field, announced the interim results of the 1st Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony (WIPA for short).

As of WIPA's interim report, the total revenue exceeded 26.4 million IDOLs, accounting for 0.55% of the total supply of IDOLs, setting a historical record in the Web3 entertainment field. According to MEET48's official news, the IDOLs consumed by the time WIPA announces the final results are expected to reach 2.33% of the total supply of IDOLs. According to DappRadar data, MEET48's active Dapp has reached 117.46k on-chain transactions in the past 30 days, and the number of active user addresses UAW has reached 70.44k.

WIPA is the first pioneering attempt in the world to introduce blockchain mechanism into the idol selection system. MEET48 and China's large-scale youth girl group SNH48 GROUP have formed a global strategic partnership. The final voting will officially end at 4:00 UTC on August 2, 2025, and the final results will be announced on site at Arena, AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, China.

Previously, MEET48 officially announced the completion of token financing, and received investment from many professional institutions and individuals such as YZi Labs, Liang Xinjun, co-founder of Fosun Group, Hash Global, HashKey Capital, Animoca, etc. BNB Chain Foundation also officially announced the purchase of $25,000 of MEET48 official token IDOL.

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

