LianLian Digital plans to raise approximately HK$394 million for the application of blockchain technology in the payment field By: PANews 2025/07/13 20:25

PANews reported on July 13 that LianLian Digital, a Hong Kong-listed company, issued an announcement announcing the issuance of 38.4 million new H shares with a par value of RMB 1.00 per share of the company's registered capital. The placement price of each placement share is HK$10.25. Assuming that all the placement shares are placed, the total amount of funds raised from the placement is estimated to be approximately HK$394 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds for the innovation and application of innovative technologies such as blockchain in the global payment field, global business and license expansion, and general corporate purposes.