Data: 29% of ETH supply is currently staked By: PANews 2025/07/13 17:19

ETH $3,865.91 -11.49%

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Dune data, 29% of the ETH supply has been staked, with the staked amount reaching 35,894,642 ETH. In addition, the current number of Ethereum validators has reached 1,121,810.