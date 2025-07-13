Airwallex CEO: Agency finance will replace traditional finance, and has started recruiting a stablecoin engineering manager By: PANews 2025/07/13 17:05

PANews reported on July 13 that Jack Zhang, co-founder and CEO of corporate payment and financial platform Airwallex, posted on the X platform that traditional commercial banking is being redefined and is no longer related to financial products, but is more focused on scalable infrastructure, enterprise-level operating systems, and artificial intelligence that performs operations on behalf of banks. Traditional finance is gradually coming to an end, but it is the beginning of agency finance. It is reported that Jack Zhang also disclosed on the X platform that Airwallex has started recruiting a stablecoin engineering leader to promote its stablecoin infrastructure construction. The position is open to Singapore, Hong Kong and other places, and requires experience in blockchain system integration and familiarity with digital asset custody and security architecture.