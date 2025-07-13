EigenCloud changes X's avatar to a fat penguin-themed picture By: PANews 2025/07/13 13:30

CLOUD $0.12339 -8.51% FAT $0.0008329 -19.17%

PANews reported on July 13 that the verifiable cloud platform EigenCloud changed the X avatar to a fat penguin-themed picture. Coinbase and OpenSea changed their X account avatars to fat penguin-themed pictures yesterday. The market shows that the floor price of Pudgy Penguins NFT is 11.65 ETH, which has risen by more than 20% in recent days.