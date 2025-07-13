Publicly listed Davis Commodities is evaluating the establishment of a Solana strategic reserve and is considering allocating 5-10% of its funds to SOL

2025/07/13
PANews reported on July 13 that according to Globenewswire, Singapore-based Nasdaq-listed company Davis Commodities (stock code: DTCK) disclosed today that it intends to evaluate the establishment of a Solana (SOL) strategic reserve as part of its broader digital innovation and funding diversification roadmap. DTCK is currently evaluating the feasibility of the following initiatives:

  • Diversify fund allocation: Consider allocating 5-10% of funds to Solana, subject to internal risk assessment and compliance review.
  • Tokenized Commodity Integration: Exploring the use of SOL as a utility asset for pilot projects involving tokenized ESG-certified agricultural trade and carbon credit-linked settlement.
  • Infrastructure Partnerships: Initial discussions with blockchain infrastructure providers to evaluate stablecoin interoperability and on-chain settlement capabilities.

Davis Commodities launched its digital asset treasury strategy in June this year and announced a $30 million strategic growth plan, 40% of which will be invested in Bitcoin reserves to include it on the balance sheet as a strategic financial asset.

