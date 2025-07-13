The difficulty of Bitcoin mining has increased by 7.96% to 126.27 T yesterday By: PANews 2025/07/13 10:21

PANews reported on July 13 that according to CloverPool data, the difficulty of Bitcoin mining has been adjusted at block height 905,184, with the mining difficulty increased by 7.96% to 126.27 T.