Beware of FOMO disease as Bitcoin enters banana zone, ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author warns

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/13 01:30
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001167-18.22%
Palio
PAL$0.004259-19.73%
Banana Gun
BANANA$13-25.75%

“Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki has revealed he bought Bitcoin at $110,000, embracing what analyst Raoul Pal calls the market’s impending “Banana Zone.”

Framing fear-of-missing-out (FOMO) as a contagious “disease,” Kiyosaki warned that latecomers chasing price spikes will suffer losses—creating prime opportunities for disciplined investors. His bold purchase reflects long-term conviction that Bitcoin could reach $1 million, despite acknowledging the risk of being “a sucker.”

For Kiyosaki, profit is made when you buy, not when you sell—and he’s betting big that today’s high prices will look cheap in hindsight.

Bitcoin ‘HOGS will rush in’

“I bought my latest BITCOIN at $110k,” Kiyosaki tweeted Friday, July 11. “I am now in position for what Raoul Pal calls ‘the Banana Zone,'” Kiyosaki posted. “In the Banana Zone the HOGS will rush in… driven to insanity by the dreaded FOMO disease.”

Kiyosaki employed his “PIGs get fat. HOGs get slaughtered” investing philosophy to explain his strategy. He plans to wait for speculative investors to enter at higher prices before selling and blaming Bitcoin (BTC) for their losses, creating future buying opportunities.

The author emphasized that “your profit is made when you buy… not when you sell,” justifying his willingness to purchase Bitcoin at elevated price levels.

His conviction stems from predictions that Bitcoin will reach $1 million per coin. This makes current prices appear reasonable in retrospect.

Kiyosaki would ‘rather be a sucker than a LOSER’

In July, Kiyosaki acknowledged he “could be wrong and a sucker” when buying another Bitcoin but stated he would “rather be a sucker than a LOSER if Bitcoin does go to $1 million.” He noted his ability to afford $100,000 losses due to previous experience with investment mistakes.

Kiyosaki revealed his Bitcoin investment journey began at $6,000 per coin, which he initially considered expensive. He expressed regret about waiting too long to understand “today’s modern money” before making his first purchase.

He projected that reaching $1 million per Bitcoin would make him regret not buying more at current price levels.

The author encouraged readers to accumulate “even if you can afford only one Satoshi today,” believing they will wish they had bought more within five years.

Wealth management philosophy applied to crypto

Kiyosaki’s approach shows his broader financial education principles about asset accumulation and market timing.

He positions Bitcoin purchases as learning experiences rather than speculative trades. The author’s public disclosure of purchase prices provides transparency about his conviction levels and market timing decisions.

Kiyosaki advised readers to “think for yourself… do not listen to my ramblings” while sharing his investment rationale. He emphasized that his financial position allows him to absorb potential losses that others might find devastating.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Незважаючи на те, що недавнє зростання, здається, ненадовго знизилося, ціна Ethereum все ще знаходиться на висхідній траєкторії, демонструючи свою стійкість як потужного цифрового активу. На даний момент криптосектор проходить через вирішальний зсув, і ETH, який колись розглядався як просто цифровий актив, тепер вважається ідеальним вибором для […]
Ethereum
ETH$3,837.4-12.13%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00426+0.70%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Інтернет обіцяв зв'язок, але приніс спостереження. Кожен клік, покупка та транзакція створює профіль, яким володіють корпорації, а не користувачі. [...] Допис Доведення з нульовим розголошенням Білий список скоро з'явиться: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої купівлі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002755-11.47%
SOON
SOON$0.893+4.57%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000925-40.59%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Solana (SOL) зросла на 2% до $218 на тлі очікувань щодо кількох майбутніх запусків ETF. Аналітики вважають, що ринок готується до напливу інституційних продуктів, які можуть змінити простір альткоїнів. Існує кілька заявок, включаючи одну подану Bitwise, які мають величезний імпульс напередодні важливих жовтневих дедлайнів. [...] Публікація "Ажіотаж навколо Solana ETF зростає — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів" вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.002421-33.48%
Solana
SOL$188.12-14.80%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02124-10.53%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення

Morgan Stanley розширює доступ до криптовалют для всіх клієнтів