In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders By: PANews 2025/07/12 23:30

PANews reported on July 12 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $371 million, of which $86.8485 million was for long orders and $284 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $32.308 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $69.7483 million. PANews reported on July 12 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $371 million, of which $86.8485 million was for long orders and $284 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $32.308 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $69.7483 million.