Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the public offering data on the PUMP chain showed:
- Full credit limit of USD 500 million in 12 minutes
- 185 addresses with a maximum size of 1M
- 121 addresses with deposits of 50K or more
- USDC accounts for 97%, USDT only accounts for about 3%
