James Wynn has closed his X account

By: PANews
2025/07/12 20:27
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003055-4.05%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001463-5.61%

PANews reported on July 12 that James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) has cancelled his X account, and the X platform currently shows "this account does not exist".

James Wynn has closed his X account

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Antalpha очолює фінансовий раунд Aurelion на $150 млн для створення золотої скарбниці Tether XAUT

Antalpha очолює фінансовий раунд Aurelion на $150 млн для створення золотої скарбниці Tether XAUT

Aurelion Treasury стане першою компанією, що котирується на Nasdaq, забезпеченою Tether Gold (XAUT).
Tether Gold
XAUT$4,007.18+0.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 01:00
Share
Morgan Stanley пропонуватиме криптофонди всім клієнтам: CNBC

Morgan Stanley пропонуватиме криптофонди всім клієнтам: CNBC

Morgan Stanley дозволяє фінансовим консультантам пропонувати криптовалютні фонди всім клієнтам, оскільки гігант з управління активами розширює свої пропозиції. Morgan Stanley робить цей крок, скасовуючи обмеження, які досі обмежували доступ до криптофондів...
Farcana
FAR$0.000321--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/11 01:20
Share
Фунт стерлінгів намагається стабілізуватися проти долара США

Фунт стерлінгів намагається стабілізуватися проти долара США

Пост "GBP намагається стабілізуватися проти долара США" з'явився на BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Фунт стерлінгів намагається стабілізуватися проти долара США, незважаючи на м'які заяви ФРС Фунт стерлінгів (GBP) прагне зміцнити позиції проти долара США (USD) під час п'ятничної європейської торгової сесії після досягнення нового двомісячного мінімуму близько 1,3280 раніше цього дня. Перспективи пари GBP/USD залишаються вразливими, оскільки долар США торгується впевнено, зі зростанням попиту на нього як на безпечний актив після політичних подій в Японії та Франції. На момент публікації індекс долара США (DXY), який відстежує вартість долара проти шести основних валют, утримує прибутки поблизу нового двомісячного максимуму 99,56, зафіксованого в четвер. Читати далі... GBP/USD: Може продовжити падіння, незважаючи на стан перепроданості – група UOB Фунт стерлінгів (GBP) може продовжити падіння, незважаючи на стан перепроданості, але ще невідомо, чи зможе він досягти 1,3245 сьогодні. У довгостроковій перспективі цінова динаміка призвела до помітного посилення низхідного імпульсу; наступна технічна ціль знаходиться на рівні 1,3200, зазначають аналітики Форексу (FX) групи UOB Квек Сер Ліанг і Пітер Чіа. 24-ГОДИННИЙ ОГЛЯД: "Ми не очікували, що GBP впаде до мінімуму 1,3280 вчора (оскільки ми очікували торгівлю в діапазоні). Різке падіння свідчить про перепроданість, але сильний низхідний імпульс може продовжувати переважати над умовами перепроданості. Іншими словами, GBP може продовжити слабшати сьогодні. Читати далі... Джерело: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-struggles-to-stabilize-against-us-dollar-202510101235
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010274-8.25%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.02285-15.58%
1
1$0.0051-23.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/11 01:25
Share

Trending News

More

Antalpha очолює фінансовий раунд Aurelion на $150 млн для створення золотої скарбниці Tether XAUT

Morgan Stanley пропонуватиме криптофонди всім клієнтам: CNBC

Фунт стерлінгів намагається стабілізуватися проти долара США

Ось чому ціна Bitcoin (BTC) падає

Купити ETH або XRP з обмеженим потенціалом зростання чи цю альтернативу з перспективами зростання в 50 разів? Експерти підтримують Digitap для приголомшливих прибутків