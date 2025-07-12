White House digital asset policy adviser: "Crypto Week" will consolidate the United States' role as the global cryptocurrency capital By: PANews 2025/07/12 18:49

PANews reported on July 12 that Bo Hine, White House digital asset policy advisor, posted on the X platform that an important week is coming. July 14 to July 20 will be the "Crypto Week" in the House of Representatives. The GENIUS Act will be sent to the desk of US President Trump, and the CLARITY Act will be sent to the Senate. "Crypto Week" will consolidate the United States' role as the global cryptocurrency capital.