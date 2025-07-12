The address of Arthapala, a suspected staking and verification service provider, recharged 4,120 ETH to the exchange again in the past hour By: PANews 2025/07/12 16:05

ETH $3,828.39 -12.35%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to monitoring by @ai_9684xtpa, the address of Arthapala, a suspected staking and verification service provider, recharged 4,120 ETH to the exchange again in the past hour, about 12.196 million US dollars; since 2025.06.11, it has been suspected of selling 118,907 ETH, with a total value of up to 202 million US dollars, and an average recharge price of 2,546 US dollars.