A smart money liquidated 141.77 WBTC, making a profit of about $1.822 million By: PANews 2025/07/12 10:47

PANews reported on July 12 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the smart money 0x5f6 bought 141.77 WBTC at US$104,478 a month ago, and sold all WBTC at an average price of US$117,334 in the past 11 hours, making a profit of approximately US$1.822 million, with a return rate of 12.3%.