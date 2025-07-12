A smart money liquidated 141.77 WBTC, making a profit of about $1.822 million

By: PANews
2025/07/12 10:47
Smart Blockchain
PANews reported on July 12 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the smart money 0x5f6 bought 141.77 WBTC at US$104,478 a month ago, and sold all WBTC at an average price of US$117,334 in the past 11 hours, making a profit of approximately US$1.822 million, with a return rate of 12.3%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

