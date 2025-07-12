Democratic Lawmakers Announce Anti-Crypto Corruption Week In Blow To GOP’s Crypto Week

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/12 08:22
DAR Open Network
D$0.02157-32.67%
Union
U$0.000898-62.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.396-28.38%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.02911-13.05%

Ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters (D-CA) Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) announced July 11 that next week will be known as “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week” on Captiol Hill.

Democrats Push Back On GOP Crypto Week

According to the Friday notice posted on the House Financial Services Committee’s website, Democratic lawmakers will be pushing against the Republican Party’s planned “Crypto Week” in opposition to their political opponents’ mobilization to pass crypto legislation.

Specifically, Waters and Lynch called out both the CLARITY Act and the GENIUS Act by name in the notice, going so far as to call the proposed rulemaking “dangerous pieces of crypto legislation.”

The two U.S. lawmakers also took aim at U.S. President Donald Trump’s crypto ventures, claiming his dive into the world of digital assets is merely a part of his “evil and corrupt crypto empire.”

“Aside from lacking urgently needed consumer protections and national security guardrails, these bills would make Congress complicit in Trump’s unprecedented crypto scam – one that has personally enriched himself, his entire family, and the billionaire insiders in his cabinet, all while defrauding investors,” Waters said.

Donald Trump’s Digital Asset Ventures Questioned

Trump has garnered increased scrutiny in recent months over his affiliation with novel crypto platform, World Liberty Financial, over their new USD1 stablecoin as well as his the launch of his namesake memecoin $TRUMP.

Critics of Trump’s ties to the blockchain sector allege that his Trump-affiliated cryptocurrencies may pose ethics concerns as anyone – including those involved in foreign governments – may purchase and hold the coins.

“My Republican colleagues are eager to continue doing the bidding for the crypto industry while conveniently ignoring the vulnerabilities and opportunities for abuse that exist in crypto – especially given President Trump’s acceptance of billions of dollars in investment in his family crypto business from foreign governments and his blatant conflicts of interest,” said Congressman Lynch.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Morgan Stanley дозволяє всім клієнтам інвестувати в Bitcoin, криптовалютні фонди

Morgan Stanley дозволяє всім клієнтам інвестувати в Bitcoin, криптовалютні фонди

TLDR Morgan Stanley дозволить усім клієнтам з управління активами інвестувати в Bitcoin та криптовалютні фонди. Нова політика включає клієнтів з пенсійними рахунками на консультаційній платформі Morgan Stanley. Попередні обмеження вимагали від клієнтів мати понад 1,5 мільйона доларів в активах та агресивні профілі ризику. Фінансові консультанти зможуть пропонувати криптовалютні інвестиції починаючи з [...] Публікація Morgan Stanley дозволяє всім клієнтам інвестувати в Bitcoin та криптовалютні фонди вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
1
1$0.004381-34.94%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 05:28
Share
Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Незважаючи на те, що недавнє зростання, здається, ненадовго знизилося, ціна Ethereum все ще знаходиться на висхідній траєкторії, демонструючи свою стійкість як потужного цифрового активу. На даний момент криптосектор проходить через вирішальний зсув, і ETH, який колись розглядався як просто цифровий актив, тепер вважається ідеальним вибором для […]
Ethereum
ETH$3,846.67-11.89%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00408-3.77%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Інтернет обіцяв зв'язок, але приніс спостереження. Кожен клік, покупка та транзакція створює профіль, яким володіють корпорації, а не користувачі. [...] Допис Доведення з нульовим розголошенням Білий список скоро з'явиться: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої купівлі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002785-10.50%
SOON
SOON$0.891+4.72%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000929-40.33%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Morgan Stanley дозволяє всім клієнтам інвестувати в Bitcoin, криптовалютні фонди

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення