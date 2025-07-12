US Democrats push back on digital asset bills with ‘anti-crypto corruption week’

By: PANews
2025/07/12 04:50
US Democrats push back on digital asset bills with ‘anti-crypto corruption week’

House Republicans announced a "crypto week" to consider three digital asset bills starting on Monday, but Democratic leaders are pushing back.

