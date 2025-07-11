Data: $2.42 billion of short positions were liquidated on July 10, the largest single-day loss in four years By: PANews 2025/07/11 19:55

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Cointelegraph citing Coinglass data, on July 10, $2.42 billion in short positions were liquidated, which was the largest single-day loss in four years, while the price of Bitcoin soared to $118,000, a record high.