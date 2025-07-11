USD1 Million Incentive Campaign Winners: EGL1, Liberty, Tagger and Lorenzo By: PANews 2025/07/11 16:51

EGL1 $0.04454 -9.96% LIBERTY $0.02905 -12.50% USD1 $0.999 -0.02%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to BUILDon official news, the USD1 1 million USD incentive event created a total of approximately 299.1 billion USD1 trading volume, accounting for more than 70% of the total USD1 trading volume on BNB Chain. The list of winners includes: EGL1 and Liberty in the emerging meme project category; Tagger and Lorenzo in the existing project category. It is reported that the event was co-organized by BUILDon, World Liberty Finance, PancakeSwap and Four Meme, and supported by BNB Chain, Aster DEX and Lista DAO.