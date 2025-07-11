Elon Musk’s Grok4 release boosts AI crypto market cap by $220 million

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/11 01:16
Capverse
CAP$0.11757+5.99%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000007936-12.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08-33.38%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02157-9.10%
  • Elon Musk unveiled Grok4 during a livestream on X.
  • xAI launched Grok4 and Grok4 Heavy, AI tools designed to enhance research and productivity.
  • Artificial Intelligence tokens added over $220 million in market capitalization in the last 24 hours.

Grok4, a new version of X’s AI chatbot, was launched on Thursday. Elon Musk says Grok4 is the smartest AI in the world, catalyzing gains in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) category of tokens. 

The market capitalization of AI tokens increased by over $220 million in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. 

Grok4 unveiled alongside AI cryptos rally

The AI category of tokens observed a nearly 6% increase in their market capitalization in the 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday, as seen on CoinGecko. The AI token market cap is $26.05 billion at the time of writing, and the 24-hour trade volume in the category crossed $3.12 billion. 

Top AI tokens market cap | Source: CoinGecko

Top AI sectors market cap | Source: CoinGecko

Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), Internet Computer (ICP), Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET), and Render (RENDER) gained between 4% and 7% in the last 24 hours. The tokens could extend gains if demand for AI cryptos is consistent among market participants. 

I would expect Grok to discover new technologies– Elon Musk

Elon Musk believes that Grok4 is smarter than “almost all graduate students in all disciplines simultaneously,” and expects the AI model to discover new physics as early as next year. Musk’s AI firm xAI launched two versions of the new model: Grok4 is a single-agent version, and Grok4 Heavy is a multi-agent version.

 

https://twitter.com/xai/status/1943158495588815072

Musk declared that both models come bundled with SuperGrok tiers, and users will access a network of Grok agents that assist them with their research and productivity. 

In the 2025 market cycle, AI-related developments and updates have catalyzed a rally in AI agent and launchpad tokens. It remains to be seen whether the ongoing AI crypto rally is sustainable. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Morgan Stanley дозволяє всім клієнтам інвестувати в Bitcoin, криптовалютні фонди

Morgan Stanley дозволяє всім клієнтам інвестувати в Bitcoin, криптовалютні фонди

TLDR Morgan Stanley дозволить усім клієнтам з управління активами інвестувати в Bitcoin та криптовалютні фонди. Нова політика включає клієнтів з пенсійними рахунками на консультаційній платформі Morgan Stanley. Попередні обмеження вимагали від клієнтів мати понад 1,5 мільйона доларів в активах та агресивні профілі ризику. Фінансові консультанти зможуть пропонувати криптовалютні інвестиції починаючи з [...] Публікація Morgan Stanley дозволяє всім клієнтам інвестувати в Bitcoin та криптовалютні фонди вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
1
1$0.00439-31.54%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 05:28
Share
Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Незважаючи на те, що недавнє зростання, здається, ненадовго знизилося, ціна Ethereum все ще знаходиться на висхідній траєкторії, демонструючи свою стійкість як потужного цифрового активу. На даний момент криптосектор проходить через вирішальний зсув, і ETH, який колись розглядався як просто цифровий актив, тепер вважається ідеальним вибором для […]
Ethereum
ETH$3,908.13-10.48%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00405-4.48%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Інтернет обіцяв зв'язок, але приніс спостереження. Кожен клік, покупка та транзакція створює профіль, яким володіють корпорації, а не користувачі. [...] Допис Доведення з нульовим розголошенням Білий список скоро з'явиться: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої купівлі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000288-7.36%
SOON
SOON$0.8698+1.99%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00096-38.42%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Morgan Stanley дозволяє всім клієнтам інвестувати в Bitcoin, криптовалютні фонди

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення