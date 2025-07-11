Sunrise has opened the $RISE airdrop claim channel, which must be claimed before July 15 and will be available in Q3 TGE

PANews reported on July 11 that the dedicated DA layer protocol Sunrise announced that the $RISE airdrop collection activity has been launched, and eligible users must complete the collection before 7:59 Beijing time on July 15.

The airdrop targets include Gluon / UnUniFi (GUU) stakers, Celestia / LST ($milkTIA + $stTIA) stakers, Sunrise testnet users, Galxe/Cubquest/Intract task participants, and multiple NFT holders. The specific list has been confirmed through snapshots. The $RISE tokens received will be transferable and tradable after the mainnet and TGE in the third quarter of 2025

It is reported that Sunrise, a dedicated DA layer protocol, announced on June 4 that it had completed a US$3 million seed round of financing, with participation from Decima, Animoca Brands Japan, Hyperithm, Cogitent Ventures, MZ Web3 Fund, V3V Ventures, Connectico Capital, MH Ventures and others.