GMX hacker message says "funds will be returned soon" By: PANews 2025/07/11 14:50

GMX $9.99 -27.50% SOON $0.8877 +4.37%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to information shared by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, the GMX hacker sent a message to the GMX deployer address through the chain saying: "The funds will be returned later." On July 9, GMX stated in a message to the hacker through the chain that it admitted to encountering the GMXVl vulnerability and was willing to provide a 10% white hat bounty. If the remaining 90% of the funds are returned within 48 hours, it will promise not to take further legal action.