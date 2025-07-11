Ethereum's market value exceeds that of German software company SAP, and its global asset market value ranking rises to 35th By: PANews 2025/07/11 15:11

PANews reported on July 11 that according to 8marketcap data, the market value of Ethereum has now reached 360.6 billion US dollars, surpassing the German multinational software company SAP and rising to 35th in the global asset market value ranking.