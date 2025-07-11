Ark Invest sold $6.5 million of Coinbase shares and $5.8 million of Robinhood shares yesterday By: PANews 2025/07/11 14:30

ARK $0,3561 -16,76% BLOCK $0,01676 -19,03%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold $6.5 million worth of Coinbase shares and $5.8 million worth of Robinhood shares on July 10. The reduction came as the cryptocurrency market rose, with Bitcoin hitting a record high of $118,000 today. In addition, the fund also sold 24,780 shares of Block Inc., which was worth about $1.7 million based on the stock's closing price.