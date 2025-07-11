The crypto market rose for two consecutive days, BTC broke through $116,000 to set a new high, and ETH broke through $3,000

By: PANews
2025/07/11 10:52
Bitcoin
BTC$114,627.56-5.62%
Oasis
ROSE$0.01997-20.81%
Ethereum
ETH$3,902.34-10.63%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to SoSoValue data, as regulatory expectations improved, liquidity continued to ease, and market sentiment gradually rose, the crypto market sector rose for two consecutive days, with a general increase of about 3% to 10%. Among them, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 4.27% in 24 hours, once approaching $117,000. Ethereum (ETH) rose 6.44%, breaking through $3,000.

The sectors with outstanding performance include: Meme sector rose again by 10.56% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), Mog Coin (MOG), and MemeCore (M) rose by 17.76%, 20.71%, and 44.07% respectively; Layer2 sector rose by 10.42%, among which Arbitrum (ARB) and Starknet (STRK) rose by 14.41% and 15.97% respectively; AI sector rose by 10.26%, and Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) and Worldcoin (WLD) rose by 12.32% and 17.74% respectively.

In addition, the NFT sector rose 9.85%, among which Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) rose 23.33%; the DeFi sector rose 6.07%, and within the sector, Ethena (ENA) rose 11.54%; the RWA sector rose 5.40%, and Plume (PLUME) rose 9.96%; the Layer1 sector rose 5.14%, and Hedera (HBAR) rose 14.19%; the PayFi sector rose 4.49%, and Telcoin (TEL) rose 11.69%; the CeFi sector rose 3.08%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Morgan Stanley дозволяє всім клієнтам інвестувати в Bitcoin, криптовалютні фонди

Morgan Stanley дозволяє всім клієнтам інвестувати в Bitcoin, криптовалютні фонди

TLDR Morgan Stanley дозволить усім клієнтам з управління активами інвестувати в Bitcoin та криптовалютні фонди. Нова політика включає клієнтів з пенсійними рахунками на консультаційній платформі Morgan Stanley. Попередні обмеження вимагали від клієнтів мати понад 1,5 мільйона доларів в активах та агресивні профілі ризику. Фінансові консультанти зможуть пропонувати криптовалютні інвестиції починаючи з [...] Публікація Morgan Stanley дозволяє всім клієнтам інвестувати в Bitcoin та криптовалютні фонди вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
1
1$0.00439-31.54%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 05:28
Share
Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Незважаючи на те, що недавнє зростання, здається, ненадовго знизилося, ціна Ethereum все ще знаходиться на висхідній траєкторії, демонструючи свою стійкість як потужного цифрового активу. На даний момент криптосектор проходить через вирішальний зсув, і ETH, який колись розглядався як просто цифровий актив, тепер вважається ідеальним вибором для […]
Ethereum
ETH$3,908.13-10.48%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00405-4.48%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Інтернет обіцяв зв'язок, але приніс спостереження. Кожен клік, покупка та транзакція створює профіль, яким володіють корпорації, а не користувачі. [...] Допис Доведення з нульовим розголошенням Білий список скоро з'явиться: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої купівлі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000288-7.36%
SOON
SOON$0.8698+1.99%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00096-38.42%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Morgan Stanley дозволяє всім клієнтам інвестувати в Bitcoin, криптовалютні фонди

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення