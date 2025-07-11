Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.10) By: PANews 2025/07/11 10:13

FUN $0.005873 -32.17% PUMP $0.004243 -23.37% AI $0.0833 -30.64% MEME $0.001602 -32.85% MEMES $0.00005377 -1.57%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/11 Update:

Pump.fun acquires Solana on-chain wallet tracker Kolscan:

$Kolscan with the same name has a maximum of 20M ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!