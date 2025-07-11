A whale deposited 7 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position with 3x leverage By: PANews 2025/07/11 10:13

USDC $0.9987 -0.07% PUMP $0.004258 -23.09%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 22 hours, a whale deposited 7 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position with 3x leverage.