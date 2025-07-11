Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm may apply for trial postponement due to witness dispute

By: PANews
2025/07/11 09:15
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01032-22.52%
MAY
MAY$0.03163-15.20%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to CryptoSlate, court documents on July 10 showed that the lawyers of Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm said that if the judge allows a hacker who allegedly used the platform to testify in court, they may request a short postponement of his upcoming criminal trial. Storm's defense team applied to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York to exclude the unnamed witness because the prosecutor did not disclose his identity until after the agreed deadline. The witness was accused of being the perpetrator of a hacker attack and used Ethereum mixers to wash funds to hide his whereabouts.

Storm's lawyers believe the testimony could provoke anger among jurors and unfairly influence their views of the defendant. If the court denies the motion to exclude, they reserve the right to request a postponement. Storm's trial is scheduled to begin on July 14, and the judge is expected to rule on the witness motion before the end of this week. Jury selection will be held next Monday under the presidency of Judge Katherine Failla.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Morgan Stanley дозволяє всім клієнтам інвестувати в Bitcoin, криптовалютні фонди

Morgan Stanley дозволяє всім клієнтам інвестувати в Bitcoin, криптовалютні фонди

TLDR Morgan Stanley дозволить усім клієнтам з управління активами інвестувати в Bitcoin та криптовалютні фонди. Нова політика включає клієнтів з пенсійними рахунками на консультаційній платформі Morgan Stanley. Попередні обмеження вимагали від клієнтів мати понад 1,5 мільйона доларів в активах та агресивні профілі ризику. Фінансові консультанти зможуть пропонувати криптовалютні інвестиції починаючи з [...] Публікація Morgan Stanley дозволяє всім клієнтам інвестувати в Bitcoin та криптовалютні фонди вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
1
1$0.00439-31.54%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 05:28
Share
Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Незважаючи на те, що недавнє зростання, здається, ненадовго знизилося, ціна Ethereum все ще знаходиться на висхідній траєкторії, демонструючи свою стійкість як потужного цифрового активу. На даний момент криптосектор проходить через вирішальний зсув, і ETH, який колись розглядався як просто цифровий актив, тепер вважається ідеальним вибором для […]
Ethereum
ETH$3,908.13-10.48%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00405-4.48%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 05:00
Share
Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Інтернет обіцяв зв'язок, але приніс спостереження. Кожен клік, покупка та транзакція створює профіль, яким володіють корпорації, а не користувачі. [...] Допис Доведення з нульовим розголошенням Білий список скоро з'явиться: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої купівлі вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000288-7.36%
SOON
SOON$0.8698+1.99%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00096-38.42%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Morgan Stanley дозволяє всім клієнтам інвестувати в Bitcoin, криптовалютні фонди

Блокчейн Ethereum виходить на перший план, оскільки генеральний директор SharpLink підтримує ETH для домінування в скарбниці над Bitcoin

Доведення з нульовим розголошенням білий список скоро: повернення приватності та найкраща криптовалюта для ранньої покупки

Зростає ажіотаж навколо ETF Solana — SOL відновлюється на 2% до $218 після того, як пропозиція Bitwise набирає обертів

Альткоїн, про який багато говорили через атаку, яку він зазнав, випустив важливе оновлення