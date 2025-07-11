The Ethereum Foundation's associated address sold 1,210 ETH for 3.496 million USDC 2 hours ago

By: PANews
2025/07/11 08:36
USDCoin
USDC$0,9988-0,05%
Ethereum
ETH$3 913,15-10,40%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, the ETH transferred by the Ethereum Foundation during this period is suspected to be intended for sale: they sold 1,210 ETH two hours ago in exchange for 3.496 million USDC, with a selling price of US$2,889.5.

In the past month, the Ethereum Foundation transferred 21,000 ETH to the 0xc06 address; 6 days ago, the 0xc06 address transferred 7,000 ETH to the 0x247 address; 2 hours ago today, the 0x247 address transferred 1,210 ETH to the 0x340 address, and then sold them for 3.496 million USDC and transferred them back to the 0x247 address.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

