The BTC long position of the giant whale AguilaTrades has increased to $347 million, with a current floating profit of $20.11 million By: PANews 2025/07/11 07:46

PANews reported on July 11 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, after the giant whale AguilaTrades reopened BTC 20x long orders on 07.09, he has increased his position to 3000.35 BTC in the past day, worth US$347 million, with an opening price of US$109,000.3 and a liquidation price of US$108,430. The current floating profit is US$20.11 million.