Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,827 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 76,940 ETH By: PANews 2025/07/10 22:32

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Lookonchain data, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,827 Bitcoins (about $203 million) on the day, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 1,136 Bitcoins and currently holds 702,056 Bitcoins (about $78.09 billion). 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 76,940 Ethereums (about $215 million), of which iShares had an inflow of 57,801 Ethereums and currently holds 1,894,254 Ethereums (about $5.28 billion).