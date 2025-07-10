Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas By: PANews 2025/07/10 21:45

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the "Future of EF Ecosystem Development" published on the official blog of the Ethereum Foundation, as the Ethereum ecosystem continues to expand, the Ethereum Foundation announced that it will significantly expand and reorganize its Ecosystem Development (EcoDev) team, focusing on four major areas: ecosystem acceleration, ecosystem amplification, ecosystem support, and long-term ecosystem unlocking. New initiatives include the establishment of teams for corporate relations, developer growth, application relations and research, and founder success, while strengthening digital content production, strategic activities, local community expansion, and automated tool development. The Foundation will also optimize funding programs, promote global policy coordination, government and academic cooperation, to enhance the resilience and popularity of Ethereum technology and social infrastructure.